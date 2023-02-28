FBI Director Christopher Wray on Tuesday acknowledged that the bureau believes the Covid-19 pandemic was likely the result of a lab accident in Wuhan, China.

In his first public comments on the FBI's investigation into the virus' origins during an interview with Fox News, Wray said that "the FBI has for quite some time now assessed that the origins of the pandemic are most likely a potential lab incident in Wuhan."

CNN's Jeremy Herb, Natasha Bertrand, Zachary Cohen and Pamela Brown

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.