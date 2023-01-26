FBI Director Christopher Wray on Thursday addressed the ongoing controversies about classified documents, saying that people with access to those materials need to be more "conscious of the rules."

"Obviously I can't comment on any specific investigation, but we have had, for quite a number of years, any number of mishandling investigations," Wray told reporters during a Justice Department news conference where it announced the takeover of the so-called Hive ransomware group.

