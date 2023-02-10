wire FBI conducting search of former Vice President Mike Pence's home By Evan Perez, CNN Justice Correspondent Feb 10, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The FBI is currently conducting a search of former Vice President Mike Pence's home in Indiana, a source familiar with the situation tells CNN.This story is breaking and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Courts Bond denied for St. Joseph man on Tuesday +4 Local News Missouri Secretary of State Office revises library rule, librarians see improvement +3 Education St. Joseph kids enjoy first snow day +2 Business Dispensaries, police prepare for busy weekend More Local News → 0:45 Cold and sunny Friday 6 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange National Videos 1:09 National Video Watch now: Cardinals top prospect Jordan Walker share spring training goals 0:51 National Video Arabian Leopards are seen at the Royal Commission for AlUla's Arabian Leopard Breeding Centre in Taif, Saudi Arabia. Four cubs have been born at the breeding centre within the past two years. 2:20 National Video Attempted carjacking, officer-involved shooting shuts down busy Shreveport roadway
