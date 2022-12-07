The family of fallen US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick said Wednesday that snubbing GOP leaders during a congressional gold medal ceremony was not for partisan reasons, but an "integrity issue."

"We were talking about saying something and then we said, 'No, I think the best way is to just ignore them.' And we had no idea it was going to blow up like this. We just -- we really didn't. And I'm glad it did because I think it made them think about what they do," Gladys Sicknick, Brian's mother, said on "CNN This Morning."

CNN's Daniella Diaz and Kristin Wilson contributed to this report.

