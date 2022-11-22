People "associated with the US military" were likely behind a network of phony Facebook and Instagram accounts that promoted US interests abroad by targeting audiences in Afghanistan and Central Asia, Facebook parent firm Meta said Tuesday.

It's a rare case of a US tech giant tying a coordinated online influence operation to Washington rather than a foreign government.

