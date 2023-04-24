Former President Donald Trump keeps using wildly inaccurate figures to minimize the threat of climate change.

Trump, now a presidential candidate, has argued in speeches and interviews that the risk of nuclear war is a much more important issue than climate change. He is entitled to his opinion. But he has repeatedly defended that opinion by citing imaginary statistics on the extent to which sea levels are expected to rise in the future.

