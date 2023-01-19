Former President Donald Trump made a variety of false or unsupported claims in his initial response to the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago residence and resort in August. Five months later, Trump is now trying to use President Joe Biden's newly revealed document-handling controversy to bolster his public defense -- but he is still littering his commentary with baseless assertions.

Here is a fact check of three of the claims Trump has made in the last week.

