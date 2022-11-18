In former President Donald Trump's first extended response to Attorney General Merrick Garland's Friday announcement that he had appointed a special counsel to oversee the criminal investigation into Trump's retention of government documents after he left office, Trump defended himself with dishonesty -- repeating his false and thoroughly debunked claims about how other ex-presidents handled official records.

Trump, speaking Friday night at a gala at his Mar-a-Lago resort and residence, asked why there is not an investigation into "all of the other presidents that preceded me," including but not limited to Republicans George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush. He claimed that these previous presidents "kept documents," and he continued: "In one case, they had it in a Chinese restaurant with broken windows. And in another case they had a Chinese restaurant connected to a bowling alley. This is where the documents were kept. They took documents with them. President Obama took documents."

