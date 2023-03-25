Former President Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail Saturday with a rally in Waco, Texas, that was reminiscent of his 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns.

The rally comes as Trump is facing investigations in New York City over a hush money payment, in Georgia over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith over classified documents the FBI found at Mar-a-Lago, his attempts to overturn the 2020 election and his role in the January 6, 2021, insurrection.

CNN's Daniel Dale and Kaanita Iyer contributed to this report.

