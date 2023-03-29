Former president and current presidential candidate Donald Trump continues to inaccurately describe the Presidential Records Act.

In a Fox interview that aired on Monday, Trump criticized the FBI for searching his Mar-a-Lago resort in August for presidential documents and argued he should have been allowed to engage in further discussions with the government over these records. In fact, Trump said, the "very specific" Presidential Records Act actually requires extended talks with the National Archives and Records Administration.

