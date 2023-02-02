Former President Donald Trump, who is now running for president again, made an inaccurate claim on Wednesday about his successor's response to the Russian war in Ukraine. Trump said in an online video that President Joe Biden is "now doing what he said 10 months ago would lead to World War III: he is sending in American tanks."

Such claims had already spread widely on social media in the wake of Biden's announcement last week that the US would send Ukraine 31 M1 Abrams tanks. As of Thursday morning, there were more than 18.5 million views on a single Tuesday tweet of a meme image that claimed to quote Biden as saying on March 11, 2022: "The idea that we're going to send in tanks to Ukraine, that's called World War III."

