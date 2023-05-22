(CNN) — Sen. Tim Scott announced he’s running for the Republican nomination for president on Monday, setting up a challenge to former President Donald Trump, the current frontrunner.

The South Carolina Republican laid out his vision for America and hit President Joe Biden for the state of the country.

