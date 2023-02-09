Just before President Joe Biden's visit to Florida on Thursday, one of the state's Republican senators, Rick Scott, repeated a false claim about Biden and Medicare -- a claim that was debunked by multiple news outlets when Scott and a Scott-chaired Republican organization uttered it during the 2022 midterm campaign.

Scott made the claim both in an interview with "CNN This Morning" co-anchor Kaitlan Collins on Thursday morning and in a television ad he released online on Wednesday. The ad came out the morning after Biden used part of his State of the Union address to warn Americans about Scott's proposal to require "all" federal laws, which would include Medicare, to expire after five years if they are not renewed by Congress; Biden repeated this warning in a speech in Tampa on Thursday.

