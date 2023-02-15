Nikki Haley, the Republican former governor of South Carolina and the former US ambassador to the United Nations, made the first speech of her 2024 presidential campaign on Wednesday.

Like many kickoff speeches, Haley's address in Charleston was heavy on broad themes and light on the kind of specific claims that can be fact-checked. But she did make one particularly inflammatory accusation about President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.