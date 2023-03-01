Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia falsely claimed Tuesday that the Biden administration is responsible for the fentanyl deaths of two young men who actually died during the Trump administration -- and her congressional spokesperson profanely dismissed questions about the false claim as irrelevant.

Michigan mother and conservative activist Rebecca Kiessling testified to the House Homeland Security Committee on Tuesday about how her sons Caleb, 20, and Kyler, 18, had died on July 29, 2020, as a result of fentanyl poisoning from taking pills Kiessling said they had mistakenly believed were safer pain pills.

