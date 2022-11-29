House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was asked on Tuesday about how he hadn't yet condemned former President Donald Trump for having dinner a week ago with Nick Fuentes, a White nationalist and Holocaust denier.

McCarthy said, "I don't think anybody should be spending any time with Nick Fuentes. He has no place in this Republican Party. I think President Trump came out four times and condemned him, and didn't know who he was."

