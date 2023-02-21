Rep. George Santos, the New York Republican who fabricated a large portion of his biography, sat down for an extended interview with Piers Morgan -- and lied about his lies.

Morgan got Santos to explicitly concede that he has "been a terrible liar" on certain "subjects." But while Santos quickly admitted to some of his false claims, like his "very stupid" fiction about having graduated from college, he was deceptive and evasive when Morgan confronted him on other false claims.

CNN's Gregory Krieg, Em Steck and Celina Tebor contributed to this article.

