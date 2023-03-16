A conservative commentator with a substantial Twitter following went viral late last week by making false claims about the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 -- and Twitter owner Elon Musk amplified some of the misinformation, pushing it to millions of people.

The conservative commentator, Chuck Callesto, inaccurately tweeted that various publicly available videos of January 6 had been "censored." Musk amplified one of these claims. Callesto also put inaccurate captions on other January 6 footage to push a baseless narrative that the riot perpetrated by Trump supporters was actually carried out by left-wing Antifa activists.

Andrew Kaczynski contributed to this article.

