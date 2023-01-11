As the Federal Aviation Administration scrambled to get its systems back online Wednesday, causing nationwide delays in air traffic, the agency was operating without a permanent leader.

That's because President Joe Biden's nominee to head the organization, Phillip Washington, hasn't even received a confirmation hearing -- despite Democrats being in charge of the Senate.

