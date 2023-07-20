(CNN) — Extreme heat will generate about $1 billion in health care costs every summer as more people get rushed to the emergency room or admitted to the hospital to treat temperature-related conditions, a recent study found.

Searing heat will be responsible for nearly 235,000 emergency room visits and more than 56,000 additional hospital admissions across the nation, according to a study by Virginia Commonwealth University and the Center for American Progress.

