Francisco "Franky" Carrillo, who spent two decades behind bars and was featured in the Netflix series "The Innocence Files," is launching a campaign on Wednesday for California congressional seat targeted by Democrats trying to win back the US House.

As a 16-year-old, Carrillo was arrested for a drive-by shooting after police mistakenly identified him in a different case, according to The Northern California Innocence Project. After two trials, he was convicted of murder and six counts of attempted murder in 1992. He was sentenced to life in prison.

