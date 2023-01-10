Among the classified documents from Joe Biden's time as vice president discovered in a private office last fall are US intelligence memos and briefing materials that covered topics including Ukraine, Iran and the United Kingdom, according to a source familiar with the matter.

A total of 10 documents with classification markings were found last year in Biden's private academic office and they were dated between 2013 and 2016, according to the source.

