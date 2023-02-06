A US military intelligence report from last year that focused on China's use of high-altitude balloons mentioned sightings in Hawaii and Florida during the Trump presidency, according to an excerpt of the report reviewed by CNN.

The April 2022 report, titled "People's Republic of China High-Altitude Balloon," found a Chinese spy balloon "circumnavigated the globe" in 2019 -- while Donald Trump was president -- at an altitude of roughly 65,000 feet, and "drifted past Hawaii and across Florida before continuing its journey," the US Air Force document states.

CNN's Natasha Bertrand and Haley Britzky contributed to this report.

