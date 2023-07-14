Exclusive: Pennsylvania, New Mexico secretaries of state interviewed as part of special counsel’s 2020 election interference probe

Former President Donald Trump is seen here in Arlington, Virginia, in November 2020. Federal prosecutors have interviewed the secretaries of state for both Pennsylvania and New Mexico in recent months as part of the ongoing investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

 SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — Federal prosecutors have interviewed the secretaries of state for both Pennsylvania and New Mexico in recent months as part of the ongoing investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election, according to two sources familiar with the probe.

The interviews, which have not been previously reported, indicate that special counsel Jack Smith is focused on actions taken by former President Donald Trump and his allies in seven key battleground states as they sought to upend Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

CNN’s Hannah Rabinowitz contributed to this report.

