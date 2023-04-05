Former top national security officials have testified to a federal grand jury that they repeatedly told former President Donald Trump and his allies that the government didn't have the authority to seize voting machines after the 2020 election, CNN has learned.

Chad Wolf, the former acting Homeland Security secretary, and his former deputy Ken Cuccinelli were asked about discussions inside the administration around DHS seizing voting machines when they appeared before the grand jury earlier this year, according to three people familiar with the proceedings. Cuccinelli testified that he "made clear at all times" that DHS did not have the authority to take such a step, one of the sources said.

CNN's Paula Reid contributed to this report

