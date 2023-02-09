Iran appears to be modifying the attack drones it's providing to Russia so that the explosive warheads can inflict maximum damage on infrastructure targets inside Ukraine, according to a new investigative report obtained exclusively by CNN.

Iran has given Russia hundreds of drones to use in its war in Ukraine, many of which have targeted Ukraine's power grid and energy facilities to devastating effect. The drone attacks, as well as barrages by Russian missiles, have left Ukrainian civilians across the country without heat, electricity or running water during the freezing winter months.

