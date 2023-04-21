Lawyers for Hunter Biden are scheduled to meet next week with US attorney David Weiss and at least one senior career official from Justice Department headquarters to discuss the long-running investigation into the president's son, multiple sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

The Hunter Biden legal team had reached out to Justice officials in recent weeks, asking for an update on the case. As is routine when lawyers request a status update, they were invited to meet next week, according to one source familiar with the meeting.

CNN's Annie Grayer and Katelyn Polantz contributed to this report.

