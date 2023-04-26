Lawyers for Hunter Biden met with Justice Department officials on Wednesday to discuss the long-running criminal investigation into the president's son.

Hunter Biden's longtime attorney Chris Clark, along with several other attorneys, were spotted by CNN heading into Justice Department headquarters early Wednesday. When reached afterward, Clark declined to comment.

