Communications between adult-film star Stormy Daniels and an attorney who is now representing former President Donald Trump have been turned over to the Manhattan district attorney's office, Daniels' lawyer told CNN.

The exchanges -- said to date back to 2018, when Daniels was seeking representation -- raise the possibility that the Trump attorney, Joe Tacopina, could be sidelined from his defense of the former president in a case pertaining to Trump's alleged role in a scheme to pay hush money to Daniels.

CNN's Kara Scannell and Paula Reid contributed to this report.

