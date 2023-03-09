The Biden administration wants to make sure states are doing all they can to minimize the number of Medicaid enrollees who wind up uninsured once states regain the ability to drop ineligible recipients next month.

The Department of Health and Human Services this week sent governors a letter warning them to adopt measures to curtail coverage losses, which could affect millions of people.

