An ex-US Navy SEAL, who deserted the American military nearly four years ago, was killed fighting in Ukraine, according to the Navy.

Daniel W. Swift, who was a special warfare operator 1st class, was killed on Wednesday in Ukraine, the Navy said in a statement. Swift deserted the military on March 11, 2019.

CNN's Jennifer Hansler contributed reporting.

