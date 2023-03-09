Ken Cuccinelli, a former senior official in the Trump administration, officially launched a super PAC on Thursday urging Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to run for president in 2024.

The organization, NEVER BACK DOWN PAC, filed paperwork in late February with the Federal Election Commission and is the fourth political committee created to encourage DeSantis to enter the presidential race.

CNN's Steve Contorno contributed to this report.

