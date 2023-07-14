(CNN) — A Tunisian man who the Justice Department accused of working with members of Al Qaeda, including Osama bin Laden, to plot a suicide bomb attack against Americans in Europe was acquitted Friday by a Washington, DC, jury of all charges he faced – a rarity in a terror trial.

The federal trial against Nizar Trabelsi – which began in May – ended Friday in unanimous not-guilty verdicts for the three charges he faced: conspiracy and attempt to use a weapon of mass destruction as well as conspiracy to kill US nationals outside the states.

