Ex-DOJ official and former counsel in Trump Org. probe joins Manhattan DA's office

 Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Matthew Colangelo -- who recently served as a senior official in the US Justice Department and before that served as an attorney on the Trump Foundation investigation with the New York attorney general's office -- will now serve as senior counsel to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, according to an announcement from the office.

The release said Colangelo will focus on the office's "most sensitive and high-profile white-collar investigations."

