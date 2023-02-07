After House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries announced his Democratic appointments to a select committee on the threat posed by China, the top Republican chairing the panel, GOP Rep. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin, gave Jeffries some surprising feedback: his stamp of approval.

Gallagher felt like the roster was made up of serious members well-versed on the issue -- a sentiment shared by Democrats, who were also pleased that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy did not appoint fire-breathers looking to score political points to the panel.

