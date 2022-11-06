Earlier this year, when New York's redrawn House district lines were handed down after months of squabbling and legal challenges, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney made his move.

The Democrat announced he would run for reelection in the Lower Hudson Valley's 17th Congressional District, home to his residence in Cold Spring, but where only about 30% of his current constituents live. The decision was pilloried by some on the left, who said that by running for a seat seen as safe for Democrats, Maloney was placing his own fortunes ahead of the majority he's charged to protect as chair of the party's House campaign arm.

