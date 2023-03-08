The Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday proposed a new rule for regulating wastewater from coal-fired power plants that are stronger than previous rules in the Obama and Trump administrations.

"Coal-fired power plants discharge wastewater that can contain toxic metals and other pollutants that contaminate our vital water sources," EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan told reporters Tuesday. "I'm proud to share the agency is proposing the strongest limits ever on wastewater discharges from coal-fired power plants."

