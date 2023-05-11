The Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday will propose one of its most highly anticipated climate rules to date, compelling nearly all US power plants that generate the nation's electricity to capture or otherwise slash their planet-warming fossil fuel emissions.

The rules would apply to the nation's fleet of existing and new power plants that run on coal and natural gas -- two major fossil fuels, which are the root cause of the climate crisis. The Biden administration's proposal would push utilities to outfit many power plants with costly carbon capture technology or add clean hydrogen fuel to reduce their emissions.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.