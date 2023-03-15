The Environmental Protection Agency announced Wednesday it had finalized its so-called good-neighbor rule, which aims to cut down on harmful smog and nitrogen oxide pollution from coal-fired power plants and industrial facilities.

The agency will require 23 states that are currently not meeting the requirements to adhere to the rule, which sets limits on air pollution from smog and ground-level ozone that wafts into other states. For instance, if one state generating ozone and smog through its coal-fired plants is sending ozone into another state, it could be in violation of the rule.

