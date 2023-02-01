The Environmental Protection Agency has blocked a controversial mining project set for development in Alaska over concerns about adverse effects on salmon fisheries in the area, according to a release from the agency.

The announcement stops the Pebble Mine project, which would have become the largest copper, gold and molybdenum extraction site on the continent. The EPA invoked a seldom-used authority granted as part of the Clean Water Act to put a stop to the proposal.

