Environmental and indigenous groups have filed two separate lawsuits challenging the Willow Project on Alaska's North Slope after the Biden administration approved the oil drilling venture on Monday.

ConocoPhillips' Willow Project is slated to drill oil in the National Petroleum Reserve, which is owned by the federal government. The area where the project is planned holds up to 600 million barrels of oil, though it would take years for that oil to reach the market since the project has yet to be constructed.

