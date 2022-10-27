Second gentleman Doug Emhoff talked candidly about masculinity in a new exclusive interview with CNN, detailing how he approaches his role in the administration -- a position that had never before been held by a man -- and how he wants to set an example for men who may follow him.

"I'll be giving speeches and one of the things I say is 'Men need to support women,'" Emhoff told CNN's Dana Bash in a clip of an interview that aired Thursday on CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.