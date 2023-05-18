wire Embattled judicial nominee Delaney expected to be withdrawn over lack of support, sources say By Lauren Fox and Tierney Sneed, CNN May 18, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — President Joe Biden’s nomination of Michael Delaney to join the 1st US Circuit Court of Appeals is likely to be withdrawn, two sources familiar with the matter tell CNN.For the second week in a row since Democrats have had full attendance and a majority in the Senate Judiciary Committee, a vote was not held on Delaney.Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin said the votes for Delaney weren’t there.Asked if Delaney will ever get a vote, Durbin said “it’s not my decision alone.”Democratic Sen. Cory Booker told CNN going into Thursday’s committee meeting he has made up his mind about Delaney but he wouldn’t share what it was. Wednesday, he was among the undecideds.This story is breaking and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News +2 Government Rosecrans takes off on new runway project Business NWMSU grad awarded business franchise worth over $43,000 Public Safety Police aiming to get new vehicles on the road +2 Local News St. Joseph Area Sports Hall of Fame inductees named More Local News → 0:48 Increasing clouds today Updated 6 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange National Videos 1:12 National Video DigiKey’s brand refresh reflects the company’s evolution and commerce leadership position. 4:15 National Video Ten Hochman: Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado joins rare list with RBI in win vs. Brewers Tn Exchange ‘We Need to Be Prepared’ for Record High Temperatures Over the Next Five Years
