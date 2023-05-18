(CNN) — President Joe Biden’s nomination of Michael Delaney to join the 1st US Circuit Court of Appeals is likely to be withdrawn, two sources familiar with the matter tell CNN.

For the second week in a row since Democrats have had full attendance and a majority in the Senate Judiciary Committee, a vote was not held on Delaney.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.