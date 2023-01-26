wire Elon Musk meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy By Melanie Zanona and Alayna Treene, CNN Jan 26, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy at the US Capitol in Washington on Thursday evening, according to two sources familiar with the meeting.CNN has reached out to Musk for comment.This story is breaking and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News High School Bertini named head football coach at Benton Public Safety Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit on Belt Highway Education Nine remain in Board of Education race Local News Proper understanding of LASIK receives local, FDA push More Local News → 0:46 A Brief Thaw 37 min ago Trending Recipe Exchange National Videos National Video DOJ Calls for collaborative effort to rid communities of fentanyl 4:43 National Video Video: Lackluster homestand presented Blues GM Doug Armstrong an ignorable trade-deadline direction 0:49 National Video David's Bridal Launches Pearl by David's, a Free Comprehensive Wedding Planning Platform and National Vendor Marketplace.
