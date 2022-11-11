Election officials are urging patience and trying to tamp down on conspiracy theories about why the vote count in western states isn't yet done as control of the House and Senate hangs in the balance.

About 540,000 votes in Arizona and 95,000 in Nevada remained to be counted as of Thursday evening, CNN estimated. The counting in California -- where there are more than a dozen key House races -- could continue for weeks. But the fact that these uncalled races are impacting control of Congress underscores just how far short Republicans have fallen of their goal of building a red wave.

