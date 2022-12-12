More than 2,400 migrants crossed into the United States near El Paso, Texas, daily over the weekend, according to a senior Border Patrol official, marking what he described as a "major surge in illegal crossings" in the region.

"Over the weekend, the El Paso Sector experienced a major surge in illegal crossings, with a 3-day average of 2,460 daily encounters, primarily through the downtown area of El Paso. We will continue to keep the public informed as the situation evolves," said acting Chief Patrol Agent Peter Jaquez of the El Paso Sector in a tweet.

