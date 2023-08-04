Economic conditions – and perceptions – are critical for Biden in Michigan

President Joe Biden speaks at the North American International Auto Show on September 14, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

 Bill Pugliano/Getty Images/File

Harbor Springs, Michigan (CNN) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said it would be foolish for Democrats to view the presidential race with an air of overconfidence or presumed victory, despite persistent signs of economic growth under President Joe Biden and another criminal indictment facing his leading Republican challenger, former President Donald Trump.

“No, I don’t believe that for a second, and I don’t think the president believes that either,” Whitmer told CNN in an interview here this week. “I don’t think anyone should take this upcoming election for granted, regardless of what the matchup is.”

