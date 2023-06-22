(CNN) — In its early phases, Ukraine’s counteroffensive is having less success and Russian forces are showing more competence than western assessments expected, two western officials and a senior US military official tell CNN.

The counteroffensive is “not meeting expectations on any front,” one of the officials said.

CNN’s Zachary Cohen and Michael Conte contributed reporting.

