E. Jean Carroll says verdict in Trump abuse case is a victory for all victims of sexual assault

Writer E. Jean Carroll leaves a Manhattan court house after a jury found former President Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing her in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s on May 9, in New York.
E. Jean Carroll said Wednesday that a Manhattan federal jury's finding that Donald Trump sexually abused her in the spring of 1996 -- awarding her $5 million for battery and defamation -- was a victory for all women who are victims of sexual assault.
"The old view of the perfect victim was a woman who always screamed. A woman who immediately reported a woman whose life was supposed to fold up and she's never supposed to experience happiness again," Carroll told CNN's Poppy Harlow on "This Morning." "That was just shut down with this verdict, the death of the perfect victim has happened. Now this verdict is for all women."
Asked by Harlow what she was thinking when the jury did not find that Carroll proved Trump raped her, Carroll said, "Well, I just immediately (said) in my own head, 'Oh, yes, he did. Oh yes, he did.'" When she shook hands with Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina, she said to him, "he did it. And you know it."
Carroll alleged that Trump raped her in the Bergdorf Goodman department store and then defamed her when he denied her claim, said she wasn't his type and suggested she made up the story to boost sales of her book.
Trump has denied all wrongdoing and does not face any jail time as a result of the civil verdict. He has said he will appeal the verdict.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.