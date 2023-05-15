Special counsel John Durham's report released Monday details his investigation of a purported effort by Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign to tie Donald Trump to Russia but which Durham concludes "did not, all things considered, amount to a provable criminal offense."

Durham reveals in a footnote that he interviewed the former secretary of State in May 2022 as part of his investigation.

